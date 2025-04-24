Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newhaven RNLI rescued a yacht with six people onboard on Easter Sunday (April 20).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer crew members were paged at 1pm to the vessel after it had lost its rudder off Beachy Head.

The charity said it launched its Severn Class all-weather lifeboat 17-21 ‘David and Elizabeth Acland’ into ‘a moderate sea state, force six winds, large waves, and sea spray’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yacht was then found two nautical miles south of Birling Gap.

Newhaven lifeboat towing the casualty yacht. Photo: Newhaven RNLI

John Simcock, volunteer Coxswain, said: “This was my first shout as Coxswain, so naturally had some initial nerves while heading to the lifeboat station. However, once launched, the training kicked in, and I felt confident with the task at hand, and confidence in the crew around me.”

Newhaven RNLI said the lifeboat was on scene about 20 minutes after launching and the crew made contact with the crew on the yacht. They assessed the situation and decided the best course of action would be to tow the yacht back to the nearest safe place, which was Newhaven Harbour.

David, who was one of the six people on board the yacht, said: “Thank you to all the crew at Newhaven RNLI. Every crew member was very friendly, and checked in on us during the tow back to safety. When we reached safety, we gave the crew some Easter eggs we had on-board, as a small thank you for coming to our aid!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David was taking part in a yacht race from Eastbourne to Cowes with family and friends when the yacht lost its rudder off Beachy Head.

Volunteer crew member Will Rowell. Photo: Newhaven RNLI

He said: “Seeing the lifeboat approaching was a huge relief to myself, and everyone onboard. We knew we would all be safe. Watching the skill of the crew manoeuvring the lifeboat in rough seas, to get in a position to throw the tow line, was impressive.”

Newhaven RNLI said this incident was Will Rowell’s ‘first shout’ as a volunteer crew member. Will said: “When the pager went off for the first time, the adrenaline kicked in. I recently passed out on the all-weather lifeboat, and this was my first shout on the Severn. When we were heading out of the harbour, I felt a mixture of nervousness, and excitement, all while trying to take it all in.

“The yacht was pitching and rolling in the waves, and it was clear we needed to assist them. I was in awe of my fellow crew members skill and professionalism throughout the shout. It was an incredible feeling, being part of getting the casualty yacht and its crew to safety.”

The lifeboat returned to Newhaven Lifeboat Station at 4pm, with the casualty yacht berthed safely in Newhaven Harbour.