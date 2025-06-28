Eight people rescued from boat off West Sussex coast following fire

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 28th Jun 2025, 17:15 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2025, 18:15 BST
Eight people have been rescued after a fire broke out on a yacht off the West Sussex coast today (Saturday, June 28).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Shoreham Port alongside Coastguard and RNLI crews this morning.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: "Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team and Shoreham RNLI all weather lifeboat assisted a vessel with eight people on board which had suffered an engine fire three miles west of Shoreham Harbour earlier today.

"All nonessential crew were disembarked via lifeboat and the vessel escorted into harbour to meet with the fire service.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) confirmed they were called to Shoreham Port at 10.24am.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival the fire had already burnt out when the vessel arrived at port.

"Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for further hotspots.

“The Shoreham Port Authority took control of the incident. The last crew left the scene at 11.11am.”

Rescue crews on the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The fire service on the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

