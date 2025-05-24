Electric scooter rider, 59, seriously injured in West Sussex collision
Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which involved an electric scooter rider.
A police spokesperson said: “The rider, a 59-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries after hitting a stationary car on the West Sands caravan park in Mill Lane, Selsey, at 9.36pm.
“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. No one else was injured.
“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information about it.
“If you can help our investigation, email [email protected] quoting Operation Durness.”