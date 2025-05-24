A man was seriously injured in a collision in West Sussex last night (Friday, May 23), police said.

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which involved an electric scooter rider.

A police spokesperson said: “The rider, a 59-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries after hitting a stationary car on the West Sands caravan park in Mill Lane, Selsey, at 9.36pm.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. No one else was injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information about it.

“If you can help our investigation, email [email protected] quoting Operation Durness.”