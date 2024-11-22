Traffic is blocked on Victoria Road, near Ropetackle – and throughout the West Sussex town, as teams work to fix the pipe.

Pictures, sent in by Sussex World photographer Eddie Mitchell, show a fleet of tankers on site, ready to transport the excess flow.

The news comes just weeks after a water main burst in the same area on November 2. At the time, Southern Water apologised for the disruption and reassured residents they were working to fix the issue. More on this as the situation develops.

A spokesperson for the water company said on Wednesday morning (November 20): “We are currently responding to a burst sewer pipe on Victoria Road, Shoreham.

"We’ve working through the night to assess the situation and any potential impact.

"The arrival of tankers, storage tanks and pumping equipment to safety divert any flows will be arriving this morning.

"During this emergency activity, we anticipate that some local residents will experience noise and traffic disruption.

"Our customer teams will be on site, speaking to customers about what is happening and offering any support they can.

"Thank you for your patience as we fix the pipe as quickly and safely as we can.”

Updates to follow at sussexworld.co.uk.

