Emergency services called to Worthing shop fire

At approximately 5pm on Friday, March 14, crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a report of a shop fire in Montague Street in Worthing on

The fire service had urged residents to avoid the area while the fire was ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are at the scene of a fire involving a shop on Montague Street in Worthing.

"Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

The fire service, in a later update, stated that the fire was put out just before 9pm that evening.

The spokesperson added: “West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service called at 4.08pm to reports of a fire in the warehouse of Poundland on Montague Street in Worthing.

“The fire service dispatched five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene.

“Firefighters were wearing breathing apparatus are using two hoses to bring the fire under control.”

