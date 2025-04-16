Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fire has broken out at a property in Angmering.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to a fire at a property in The Cottrells, Angmering around 3.20pm on Wednesday (April 15).

"We currently have four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene," a fire service spokesperson said.

"The fire in the roof space has been brought under control and firefighters are damping down.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to a fire at a property in The Cottrells, Angmering around 3.20pm on Wednesday (April 15). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

"Residents are being urged to avoid the area to allow fire crews to work safely."

This is the second property to catch fire in West Sussex on Wednesday.

Two heroic bystanders have been praised by the fire service for their actions after they saved a man from a burning property in Tarring, Worthing.

