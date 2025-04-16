Fire breaks out at home in West Sussex village
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to a fire at a property in The Cottrells, Angmering around 3.20pm on Wednesday (April 15).
"We currently have four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene," a fire service spokesperson said.
"The fire in the roof space has been brought under control and firefighters are damping down.
"Residents are being urged to avoid the area to allow fire crews to work safely."
This is the second property to catch fire in West Sussex on Wednesday.
Two heroic bystanders have been praised by the fire service for their actions after they saved a man from a burning property in Tarring, Worthing.
Read more at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/he-went-full-rambo-bystanders-rescued-man-from-burning-house-in-worthing-5086568
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.