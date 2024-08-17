West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported at 6.20am that it was ‘dealing with a fire’ at The Windmill Inn, Mill Lane in Rustington.

"Eight appliances and aerial ladder platform are working to bring the fire under control,” the social media statement read.

"Please avoid the area and if nearby keep your windows and doors closed to avoid smoke.”

At 6.40am, the fire service said the fire ‘has been scaled back with four appliances’, adding: “Thanks to West Sussex crews in Littlehampton, Bognor and Worthing with support from Hove and Preston Circus Community Fire.

"Please continue to keep your doors and windows closed and avoid the area if you can.”

As of 7.50am, two appliances remained at The Windmill Inn ‘dampening down’.

Mill Lane has been reopened to traffic, the fire service said.

At 10am, the fire service added: “We can confirm the Windmill Inn fire is now out and remaining fire crews left the scene shortly after 9am. All surrounding roads now open.”

1 . Rustington pub fire West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported at 6.20am that it was ‘dealing with a fire’ at The Windmill Inn, Mill Lane in Rustington. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Rustington pub fire West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported at 6.20am that it was ‘dealing with a fire’ at The Windmill Inn, Mill Lane in Rustington. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Rustington pub fire West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported at 6.20am that it was ‘dealing with a fire’ at The Windmill Inn, Mill Lane in Rustington. Photo: Eddie Mitchell