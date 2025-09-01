Fire service called to tackle ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 16:55 BST
East Sussex Fire and Rescue was called to a fire in Eastbourne.

It said engines were called to a ‘domestic fire’ on Harrington Place at 12.49pm on Monday, September 1.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue added: “Fire appliances from Eastbourne, Bexhill, Seaford, Newhaven, Lewes, were in attendance, along with a Command Unit and an Aerial Ladder Platform.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used thermal imaging cameras a firefighting jet to extinguish the fire.

“Two casualties were reported and given first aid before being handed over to the Ambulance Service who were also on scene.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be an air fryer.”

Fire service called to ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne

1. Fire service called to ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne

Fire service called to ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne Photo: East Sussex Fire and Rescue

Fire service called to ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne

2. Fire service called to ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne

Fire service called to ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne Photo: East Sussex Fire and Rescue

Fire service called to ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne

3. Fire service called to ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne

Fire service called to ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne Photo: East Sussex Fire and Rescue

Fire service called to tackle ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne

4. Fire service called to tackle ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne

Fire service called to tackle ‘domestic fire’ in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Fire serviceAmbulance serviceBexhillSeafordNewhavenLewes
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice