It said engines were called to a ‘domestic fire’ on Harrington Place at 12.49pm on Monday, September 1.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue added: “Fire appliances from Eastbourne, Bexhill, Seaford, Newhaven, Lewes, were in attendance, along with a Command Unit and an Aerial Ladder Platform.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used thermal imaging cameras a firefighting jet to extinguish the fire.

“Two casualties were reported and given first aid before being handed over to the Ambulance Service who were also on scene.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be an air fryer.”

