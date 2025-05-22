West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to report of a fire in Wophams Lane, Donnington at 5.47pm yesterday evening (May 22).

The fire service said six fire engines attended the scene, and firefighters ‘worked hard throughout the night’ to put out the blaze.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service left the incident after dampening down remaining hotspots.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Yesterday (22 May) we were called at 5.47pm to reports of a fire involving an industrial unit on Wophams Lane in Donnington.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised six fire engines to the scene.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked hard throughout the night to extinguish the fire and recently left the scene after damping down remaining hotspots.”

1 . Firefighters extinguish blaze at West Sussex industrial unit Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at an industrial unit in West Sussex, the fire service have said. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Firefighters extinguish blaze at West Sussex industrial unit Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at an industrial unit in West Sussex, the fire service have said. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Firefighters extinguish blaze at West Sussex industrial unit Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at an industrial unit in West Sussex, the fire service have said. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

4 . Firefighters extinguish blaze at West Sussex industrial unit Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at an industrial unit in West Sussex, the fire service have said. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures