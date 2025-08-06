Firefighters tackle blaze in East Sussex village after electric scooter goes up in flames
Large masses of black billowing smoke could be seen by the time fire engines arrived.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called to the scene just after 7.40pm.
The fire broke out in Normans Bay, near Bexhill.
Firefighters from Bexhill and Eastbourne tackled the blaze.
A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “We were called on August 5 at 7.41pm to reports of a fire at a domestic garage on Normans Bay Road, Normans Bay.
“Two fire engines were in attendance from Bexhill and Eastbourne. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and firefighting foam to extinguish the fire.
“One fire engine remained on scene, checking for any hotspots to ensure the fire was completely out, leaving the scene by 11.03pm.
“The fire was reported to be accidental caused by an electric scooter.”