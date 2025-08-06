Firefighters spent several hours tackling a blaze in an East Sussex village after an electric scooter caught fire, the fire service said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large masses of black billowing smoke could be seen by the time fire engines arrived.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called to the scene just after 7.40pm.

The fire broke out in Normans Bay, near Bexhill.

The scene of the fire: Picture: Keep It Reel Media

Firefighters from Bexhill and Eastbourne tackled the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “We were called on August 5 at 7.41pm to reports of a fire at a domestic garage on Normans Bay Road, Normans Bay.

“Two fire engines were in attendance from Bexhill and Eastbourne. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and firefighting foam to extinguish the fire.

“One fire engine remained on scene, checking for any hotspots to ensure the fire was completely out, leaving the scene by 11.03pm.

“The fire was reported to be accidental caused by an electric scooter.”