Firefighters tackle blaze in East Sussex village after electric scooter goes up in flames

By Richard Gladstone
Published 6th Aug 2025, 14:32 BST
Firefighters spent several hours tackling a blaze in an East Sussex village after an electric scooter caught fire, the fire service said.

Large masses of black billowing smoke could be seen by the time fire engines arrived.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called to the scene just after 7.40pm.

The fire broke out in Normans Bay, near Bexhill.

The scene of the fire: Picture: Keep It Reel Mediaplaceholder image
The scene of the fire: Picture: Keep It Reel Media

Firefighters from Bexhill and Eastbourne tackled the blaze.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “We were called on August 5 at 7.41pm to reports of a fire at a domestic garage on Normans Bay Road, Normans Bay.

“Two fire engines were in attendance from Bexhill and Eastbourne. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and firefighting foam to extinguish the fire.

“One fire engine remained on scene, checking for any hotspots to ensure the fire was completely out, leaving the scene by 11.03pm.

“The fire was reported to be accidental caused by an electric scooter.”

