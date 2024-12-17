Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision near Flimwell.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 5pm on Monday, December 16, south of the Flimwell crossroad on the A21.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Three vehicles were involved, including an orange Volvo driven by a 48-year-old man, a silver Mini One driven by a 57-year-old man, and a dark grey BMW X3 driven by a 67-year-old man. The 57-year-old man sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains. The other two drivers were not seriously injured.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time, to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1044 of 16/12.”