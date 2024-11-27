Flood alerts issued for Crawley and Horley
The Environment Agency says that the areas most affected are Ifield, Lowfield Heath, Charlwood, Hookwood, Bewbush, Furnace Green, Maidenbower, Horley and Copthorne.
It says that the Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream and Burstow Stream could all flood and is warning that roads and low lying land could be affected.
It says it expects floodwater to recede by around 5pm.
But a spokesperson warned: “Further flooding is possible this morning as river levels will rise steadily due to rainfall. We are monitoring rainfall and river levels and closely monitoring the situation.”
People are being urged to avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.