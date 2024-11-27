Flood alerts issued for Crawley and Horley

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Crawley and Horley today (Wednesday) following heavy rain.

The Environment Agency says that the areas most affected are Ifield, Lowfield Heath, Charlwood, Hookwood, Bewbush, Furnace Green, Maidenbower, Horley and Copthorne.

It says that the Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream and Burstow Stream could all flood and is warning that roads and low lying land could be affected.

It says it expects floodwater to recede by around 5pm.

Vehicles navigating floodwater in Crawley this morning (November 27)

But a spokesperson warned: “Further flooding is possible this morning as river levels will rise steadily due to rainfall. We are monitoring rainfall and river levels and closely monitoring the situation.”

People are being urged to avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.