Flooding causes chaos on roads in and around Horsham

Flooding is causing chaos on a number of roads in and around Horsham today following heavy rain.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The B2115 Warninglid Lane at Plummers Plain is reported to be impassable with a number of vehicles stranded.

Police were on the scene as a local resident helped clear the floodwater. The AA says that the road is affected in both directions from Warninglid Lane to the B2110 at The Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cars have also been reported to be stuck in floods along the Worthing Road in Horsham towards Southwater and in Warnham Lane, Warnham.

Police were on the scene in Warninglid Lane, Plummers Plain, near Horsham, this morning when cars became stuck in floodwater

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a number of flood alerts for the Horsham area with the River Arun reported to be ‘high and rising.’

It says that 30mm of rain was recorded at Itchingfield this morning (Wednesday). A spokesperson said: “Flooding is likely to be affecting grassy areas and gardens of Tanbridge Park and Blackbridge Court and fields behind Arunside and playground of Arunside School."

The Met Office says flood water will affect fields and gardens of isolated mill properties between Broadbridge Heath and Pallingham Quay later this morning and the A272 Newbridge road near Billingshurst could also be affected.

River levels are expected to begin to fall by 1pm in Horsham, and should return to normal from around 11pm tonight.