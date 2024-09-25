Four teenagers hospitalised with two suffering 'serious injuries' following collision in East Sussex
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police said that the collision involving two vehicles happened on the B2116 near Plumpton College at about 8.30pm on Tuesday, September 24.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that four teenagers has been sent to hospital following the incident.
The spokesperson said:
"The collision involved a Nissan Micra and a Kia Venga.
“The driver of the Nissan, an 18-year-old man from Hailsham, and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Ringmer, sustained serious injuries.
“They were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where they remain.
“Two other passengers in the vehicle, an 18-year-old man from Adversane and an 18-year-old woman from Arundel, sustained minor injuries and attended the same hospital.
“Officers are investigating and want to speak with anyone with relevant information about the collision.
“This includes witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision of the vehicles in the area prior to the collision.”
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting Operation Longridge.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.