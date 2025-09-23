'Full road closure' put in place after incident on A285 in West Sussex

West Sussex Highways reported a collision on A285 Stane Street, Boxgrove, on Tuesday morning (September 23)

“We have been made aware of an RTC on the A285 Stane Street,” a social media notice, at 11.40am read.

"Police have requested assistance.

“Please avoid the area, we will update you when we can.”

The incident was first reported by traffic sources around 10am.

An update from West Sussex Highways, at 4pm, stated that a ‘full road closure’ was in place, ‘while the site is being investigated’.

The road closure had been lifted by 6pm.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

