Hastings Police said the emergency services remain at the scene of ‘suspected chemicals’ on the A259 Marina in St Leonards.

“Following examination by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, chemicals within a property have been confirmed to be explosive, with an immediate risk of threat to life,” a police statement read tonight (Thursday, March 20).

"Police are now urging all residents who have remained within the defined cordon area to evacuate their homes immediately for their own safety.

“We are working closely with partners including the council, and residents affected can attend the rest centre.”

Police said this is a complex incident, with ‘multiple agencies involved;. Officers have thanked the public for their patience while this matter is resolved.

They will continue to update the public at www.facebook.com/hastingspoliceuk ‘when more details are known’.

The incident unfolded on Thursday evening, following reports of concerns about suspected chemicals found at an address on the A259 Marina, near the junction with Caves Road.

"Emergency services have been at the scene to complete an assessment, and a cordon and road closure in the area have been put in place,” the initial police statement read.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

“Homes in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precaution while this incident is responded to.”

Police said this was ‘believed to be an isolated incident’ that is ‘not believed to pose a threat to the wider community’.

According to AA Traffic News, A259 Marina remains closed both ways tonight – from Sea Road to Undercliff.

A detour is in operation via West Hill Road, the AA added.

1 . Bomb squad incident Homes in St Leonards were evacuated after the bomb squad were called to deal with an incident. Photo: Dan Jessup

