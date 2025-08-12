In photos and video: three engines and two Land Rovers fight field fire near East Sussex village as hot weather hits region

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 16:53 BST
A field fire broke out near a village in East Sussex on Tuesday, August 12.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) announced on Facebook at 12.45pm: “We have been called to a field fire in Dern Lane, Waldron. There are currently three fire engines and two Land Rovers in attendance.

“Please avoid the area and local residents please keep windows and doors closed. Further updates to follow.”

Photos submitted to this newspaper showed a large blackened area of the field from above as emergency vehicles tried to get the fire under control.

The Met Office has confirmed that temperatures in the area hit 30°C on Tuesday afternoon.

ESFRS said that, as of 12.48pm, there were crews from Uckfield, Crowborough, Seaford, Barcombe and Wadhurst at the scene after the fire service was called at 11.49am.

At 1.51pm the incident was scaled down to two Land Rovers and two fire engines. Later updates said that, as of 3pm, ‘steady progress’ had been made and crews were ‘damping down’ to make sure the fire was out.

As of 4pm ESFRS said the incident was being scaled down to one fire engine and added that no casualties had been reported.

The field fire started on Tuesday afternoon, August 12.

1. Waldron

The field fire started on Tuesday afternoon, August 12. Photo: Dan Jessup

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service the field fire broke out in Dern Lane, Waldron. Photos: Dan Jessup

2. Waldron

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service the field fire broke out in Dern Lane, Waldron. Photos: Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup

Photos of the fire from above show the damaged to the field

3. Waldron

Photos of the fire from above show the damaged to the field Photo: Dan Jessup

The fire service said three fire engines and two Land Rovers were at the scene

4. Waldron

The fire service said three fire engines and two Land Rovers were at the scene Photo: Dan Jessup

