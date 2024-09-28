In photos: no injuries or arrests, say police, after emergency services attend scene of ‘car in water’ near Eastbourne

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 28th Sep 2024, 09:14 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 11:24 BST
Photos have been sent to this newspaper that show emergency services near Eastbourne on Friday night, September 27.

The photos were taken at about 8.20pm on the A259 at the top of Friston Hill and show a car that appears to have come off the road.

Open day at Cats Protection’s cat centre

The photographer said the car was in a pond and said the fire service was at the scene with police and an ambulance. This story will be updated as more information comes in from emergency services.

Sussex Police confirmed at 11.15am on Saturday that there were no injuries in the incident and no were arrests made.

Photos show a car that appears to have come off the road on the A259 at the top of Friston Hill on Friday, September 27, at about 8.20pm

1. Friston Hill

Photos show a car that appears to have come off the road on the A259 at the top of Friston Hill on Friday, September 27, at about 8.20pm Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photos show a car that appears to have come off the road on the A259 at the top of Friston Hill on Friday, September 27, at about 8.20pm

2. Friston Hill

Photos show a car that appears to have come off the road on the A259 at the top of Friston Hill on Friday, September 27, at about 8.20pm Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photos show a car that appears to have come off the road on the A259 at the top of Friston Hill on Friday, September 27, at about 8.20pm

3. Friston Hill

Photos show a car that appears to have come off the road on the A259 at the top of Friston Hill on Friday, September 27, at about 8.20pm Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photos show a car that appears to have come off the road on the A259 at the top of Friston Hill on Friday, September 27, at about 8.20pm

4. Friston Hill

Photos show a car that appears to have come off the road on the A259 at the top of Friston Hill on Friday, September 27, at about 8.20pm Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Related topics:A259Sussex Police