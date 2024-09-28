The photos were taken at about 8.20pm on the A259 at the top of Friston Hill and show a car that appears to have come off the road.

The photographer said the car was in a pond and said the fire service was at the scene with police and an ambulance. This story will be updated as more information comes in from emergency services.

Sussex Police confirmed at 11.15am on Saturday that there were no injuries in the incident and no were arrests made.

1 . Friston Hill Photos show a car that appears to have come off the road on the A259 at the top of Friston Hill on Friday, September 27, at about 8.20pm Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Friston Hill Photos show a car that appears to have come off the road on the A259 at the top of Friston Hill on Friday, September 27, at about 8.20pm Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Friston Hill Photos show a car that appears to have come off the road on the A259 at the top of Friston Hill on Friday, September 27, at about 8.20pm Photo: Sussex News and Pictures