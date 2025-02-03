West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 3.12am to the fire in London Road.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival the crews found a bin on fire in the lobby. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a high pressure hose reel and a jet.

“Sussex Police were also in attendance. The crews left the scene at 6.30am.”

More photos have been sent to this newspaper that show a police car at the scene, a police cordon and a man working in a forensic suit.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Tuesday, December 24, at 12.58pm: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a fire at a gym premises in Burgess Hill. Emergency services were called to PureGym in London Road at about 3.20am on Christmas Eve, December 24.

“The fire service tackled the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately. The cause of the fire is being treated as arson. Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward. In particular they wish to trace anyone with relevant CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area from 3am to 3.30am. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 92 of 24/12.”

