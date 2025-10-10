In Pictures: Cash machine stolen from West Sussex Co-op - Police seek witnesses to incident

At about 2am on Friday, October 10, a Toyota Hilux was driven into the shutters of Co-Op in Manor Parade, Salvington Road in Worthing. a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

The spokesperson added: “It is believed two men entered the store and removed the Automated Cash Machine (ATM). They abandoned the Toyota Hilux and put into the ATM into a waiting car, where there was a third man.”

Detective Sgt Fraser Lockey said: "Enquiries are at an early stage, and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Salvington Road area during that time and those who may have dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage. Please calling 101, quoting serial 86 of 10/10 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

