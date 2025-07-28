Item believed to be hand grenade removed from Seaford pond by Explosive Ordnance Disposal team

Published 28th Jul 2025
Sussex Police have confirmed that they received a report about a suspected munition in Seaford last week.

Police said the item was reportedly found in a pond in Sutton Drove at about 2.40pm on Thursday, July 24.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers assisted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team by setting up a temporary cordon.

“The item, believed to be a hand grenade, was safely removed by the EOD team and was later detonated at a secure site.”

