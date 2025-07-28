Item believed to be hand grenade removed from Seaford pond by Explosive Ordnance Disposal team
Sussex Police have confirmed that they received a report about a suspected munition in Seaford last week.
Police said the item was reportedly found in a pond in Sutton Drove at about 2.40pm on Thursday, July 24.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers assisted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team by setting up a temporary cordon.
“The item, believed to be a hand grenade, was safely removed by the EOD team and was later detonated at a secure site.”