'Large amount' - Rescue team sent out after toxic substance discovered on Sussex coastline
Arun District Council said its foreshore officer found palm oil ‘on some of our beaches today’ (Friday, February 21).
"We are investigating further and will monitor the situation,” the initial social media notice read.
"Dog owners are advised to keep away as it can be harmful to dogs, but poses no other threat.”
The latest update read: “The Solent Coastguard sent a rescue team out this afternoon and have confirmed there is a large amount of palm oil along our the coast lines."
Meanwhile, Worthing Borough Council said its coastal office team has received reports from residents of there being ‘small amounts of what looks like palm oil on Worthing Beach’.
"There doesn’t appear to be a huge amount of the substance washing up on our coastline, but it could still be a problem for dogs and wildlife if ingested,” a council statement read.
"Please be on the lookout for a white and waxy substance if taking your dog for a walk along the beach.
“The reports from residents currently spread from near Splashpoint Leisure Centre to Worthing Pier. We hope the small lumps will be broken up and removed at high tide, but we wanted to let you know of the potential hazard in case more washes up.”
What is palm oil – and what should you do if you see it?
According to fentonvets.co.uk, while palm oil itself is ‘not that poisonous to dogs’, it ‘does have a laxative effect’. As a result, it can be highly toxic.
The experts added: “I eaten, can cause sickness, diarrhoea, dehydration and sometimes severe, pancreatitis. It can also cause a blockage if large lumps are eaten. Some dogs will become seriously unwell due to the toxins from the ships rather than the oil itself.
"If you have concerns that your dog may have eaten a lump of the oil, then please contact us for advice. We may advise that you come in for an injection to encourage the lump of oil to be vomited up before it causes any issue.
"This is generally best done within an hour of ingestion. Treatment is otherwise supportive. If in doubt, make an appointment and get your pet checked sooner rather than later.”
Anyone who thinks they have spotted palm oil on the coastline is asked to report it to the Worthing Coastal Office by emailing photos and the location to [email protected].
The council said the team will ‘clean up whenever possible’ and ‘make the Coastguard and Environment Agency aware’.
