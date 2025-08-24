'Large wildfire' reported outside Horsham: Photos show emergency response

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service issued a social media statement just after 3.10pm on Sunday (August 24).

“We are at the scene of a large wildfire, involving ten hectares of woodland and fields at Saxton Farm, Nuthurst Road, Munk’s Gate,” the fire service reported.

“Ten fire engines and a water carrier are in attendance. If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.

“Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be revealed.

Traffic delays have been reported on Nuthurst Road and surrounding routes.

The fire service issued a statement to this newspaper at 6.20pm.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.44pm to reports of a wildfire at Saxton Farm, Nuthurst Road, Monk’s Gate, near Horsham.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised ten fire engines and vehicles, as well as a water carrier to the scene.

“Upon arrival firefighters were faced with fire in the fields and woodland. They used hose reels, off-road vehicles and a compressed air foam solution to bring the fire under control.

“As of 5.44pm one fire engine and the water carrier remain at the scene dampening down and monitoring the area.”

1 . Monk's Gate wildfire A large wildfire broke out at Saxton Farm, Nuthurst Road, Monk's Gate Photo: Eddie Mitchell

