Littlehampton wildfire damages two acres of land

A wildfire in Littlehampton caused about two acres of damage to land on the edge of a golf club.

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) were called to Rope Walk following reports of a ‘large wildfire’ at about 7pm on Monday, July 14.

WSFRS said four fire engines and three off-road vehicles were sent to the blaze on the edge of Littlehampton Golf Club.

“Upon arrival firefighters were faced with a rapidly developing fire affecting gorse, reeds, grassland a n d trees and around ten tonnes of hay,” a WSFRS spokesperson said.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work bringing the fire under control to prevent it spreading further. Firefighters worked into the evening to extinguish the fire, and remained on scene turning over and dampening down to ensure there were no further signs of fire.

"The fire caused around two acres of damage.”

Local residents were urged to keep their doors and windows shut due to a ‘large amount of smoke’.

The fire service confirmed no casualties were reported.

The WSFRS spokesperson added: “The cause of the fire remains unclear, but it is not believed to have begun accidentally.

“This fire was a protracted incident, with the last crew not leaving the scene until 11.15pm.”

The fire service said residents should ‘take extra care’ during periods of prolonged dry weather, as fires can take hold extremely quickly and spread rapidly.

“We would urge all residents to ensure cigarettes are put out properly and never throw them out of car windows. Don't be tempted to light a fire in the countryside.

“Don't leave glass bottles outside – not only can they hurt people and animals, they can also magnify the sun's rays and start a fire.

“Make sure fires are fully extinguished after use. Disposable BBQs should be allowed to cool fully before being placed in a bin, once there are no signs of heat remaining.

“Never leave a disposable BBQ or camp fire unattended.”