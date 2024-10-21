Sections of both motorways remain closed today after a Tesco lorry burst into flames in a collision which occurred just after 10pm last night (Sunday).

The driver involved in the incident escaped with minor injuries and was ‘discharged at the scene’, according to South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

The M25’s clockwise carriageway is likely to remain closed throughout the day, according to National Highways, as specialist recovery will be required. The carriageway will also likely need to be resurfaced.

The anti-clockwise carriageway has re-opened, but lane three remains closed within Junction 6. This has also closed the M26 westbound between Junction 2A near Wrotham Heath and M25/A21.

Traffic is currently queueing for four miles on the M25, with delays reaching up to 90 minutes.

Diversions are in place, though a separate incident is causing further congestion on one of the routes, according to National Highways.

The blaze broke out between Junction 5 near Sevenoaks and Junction 6 near Godstone.

Surrey Fire and Rescue said it sent seven appliances to the scene. Crews from SECAmb and Surrey Police were also in attendance.

National Highways Traffic Officers and contractors remain on the scene assisting with traffic management.

