A major sea rescue operation was launched off the East Sussex coast on Thursday evening (July 31) following a report of a missing person.

The operation involved RNLI teams from Rye Harbour, Eastbourne, Hastings, Dungeness, Pett Level Independent Rescue, the Coastguard and Sussex Police.

The search started just after 5pm after reports that a person had gone missing in the Hastings area.

Emergency services spent hours carrying out the search before the operation was suspended in the early hours of Friday (August 1) after nothing was found.

Hastings ILB (inshore lifeboat) took part in the multi-agency search operation on July 31. Picture: Hastings RNLI

Hastings RNLI said its inshore lifeboat was requested to launch by Solent Coastguard at 5.20pm on Thursday.

It said: “The inshore lifeboat (ILB) and her volunteer crew launched quickly and started a shoreline search. A multi-agency response soon followed and our ILB was joined by Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat, RNLI Rye Harbour Lifeboat Station and Coastguard Helicopter ‘Rescue 363’.

“As the search continued and with the light fading, lifeboats from RNLI Dungeness Lifeboat Station, RNLI Eastbourne were also tasked along multiple coastguard rescue teams and Sussex Police.

“An extensive search was carried out by all assets on scene for a number of hours, but with nothing found, the search was suspended in the early hours of Friday morning.”

Rye Harbour RNLI said its lifeboat was launched just before 7pm and its crew carried out a search between Fairlight Cove and Ore to search for a ‘vulnerable missing person’.

It said: “By 7.15pm, three lifeboats had started search patterns to find the casualty. This search pattern was later extended to between Fairlight Cove and Bexhill. At 9.30pm the Coastguard Helicopter was also tasked to search the area.

“At 11pm, with fuel running low the three inshore lifeboats were stood down to return to base. All weather boats from RNLI Dungness, RNLI Hastings and RNLI Eastbourne took over the search.”

Mark Stephenson, lifeboat operations manager at Rye Harbour RNLI, said: “The boat crew were at sea for over four hours and did a magnificent job, as did all the shore crew. A great response from team Rye. It was, as always a great multiagency response from RNLI Rye Harbour; RNLI Hastings; Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat; HM Coastguard Rescue Teams from Rye Bay; Hastings and Bexhill.”