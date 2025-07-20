A man was airlifted by a coastguard rescue helicopter after being taken ill on a passenger ferry off the Sussex coast this morning (Sunday, July 20), the Coastguard said.

The Coastguard said the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was also sent to the scene.

The man was then taken to hospital in Brighton by helicopter.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “A man reported with a medical condition on a passenger vessel off Newhaven at about 11.35am on July 20 was airlifted by an HM Coastguard helicopter.

The Coastguard helicopter at East Brighton Park. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

“He was passed into the care of the South East Ambulance Service in Brighton for transfer to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

“Newhaven and Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent to support as well as the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat from Newhaven.”