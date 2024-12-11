Man arrested following Eastbourne town centre bank window smashed and taped off

A Sussex freelance photographer said: ‘Halifax bank, tapped off, smashed window.’ Photos show the damage caused.

On Thursday, December 12, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police have arrested a 44-year-old man of no fixed address in relation to a burglary which took place at a bank in Terminus Road, Eastbourne at around 1am on 11 December.

"Cash was stolen and equipment was damaged.

“The suspect remains in police custody and an investigation is ongoing.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 42 of 11/12.”

1 . East Sussex bank window smashed and taped off East Sussex bank window smashed and taped off Photo: Dan Jessup

2 . East Sussex bank window smashed and taped off East Sussex bank window smashed and taped off Photo: Dan Jessup

3 . East Sussex bank window smashed and taped off East Sussex bank window smashed and taped off Photo: Dan Jessup