Man dies at Wetherspoons pub at Brighton Marina due to cardiac arrest

By Henry Bryant
Published 7th Mar 2025, 19:14 BST
A man died at a Wetherspoons pub at Brighton Marina due to cardiac arrest on Thursday, March 6.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police released a statement, which read: “Emergency services were called to reports of a man in cardiac arrest at Brighton Marina around 2.45pm on Thursday (6 March).

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.”

