Man dies at Wetherspoons pub at Brighton Marina due to cardiac arrest
A man died at a Wetherspoons pub at Brighton Marina due to cardiac arrest on Thursday, March 6.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police released a statement, which read: “Emergency services were called to reports of a man in cardiac arrest at Brighton Marina around 2.45pm on Thursday (6 March).
"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.
"His next of kin have been informed and there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.