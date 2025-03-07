A Man has died at Wetherspoon pub at Brighton Marina due to cardiac arrest (Photo: Sussex World)

A man died at a Wetherspoons pub at Brighton Marina due to cardiac arrest on Thursday, March 6.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police released a statement, which read: “Emergency services were called to reports of a man in cardiac arrest at Brighton Marina around 2.45pm on Thursday (6 March).

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.”