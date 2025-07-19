Part of the A27 in West Sussex is closed following a collision involving several vehicles this morning (Saturday, July 19).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 7.20am today.

Emergency services have been sent to the scene.

The collision took place on the A27 Shoreham bypass.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A27 Shoreham Bypass Westbound at A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

We will have more as we get it.