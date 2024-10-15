Multi-vehicle M23 collision sparks emergency response

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 08:03 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 11:08 BST
Fire crews joined the emergency response after multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on the M23.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews responded to a road traffic collision ‘involving three vehicles’, at junction 9 on the M23 around 10.30pm on Monday (October 14).

"Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines from Crawley and Surrey Fire & Rescue Service to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Crawley,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Fortunately there were no people trapped and firefighters made the scene safe.”

Details of the incident initially emerged on the Sussex News - Breaking news for Sussex page on X (formerly Twitter).

A post read: “Multi vehicle accident at the M23 southbound slip road at the junction of roundabout for the Gatwick spur, one car on its roof, emergency services on scene.”

Crews left the scene at 10.50pm, the fire service said.

