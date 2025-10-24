Nearly 50 fires in West Sussex caused by batteries, new data shows

There have been nearly 50 fires in West Sussex caused by batteries over the last three years, new data has shown, with incidents rising by more than 40%.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batteries are now a firm part of our everyday life, with lithium ion batteries now found in products such as phones, laptops, batteries and vapes.

Larger batteries can also be found in cars and other everyday electrical products now too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When used and handled correctly, these batteries pose minimal risk. However, they can present a fire hazard if over-charged, short-circuited, submerged in water or damaged. Sometimes, this is also random.

There have been nearly 50 fires in West Sussex caused by batteries over the last three years, new data has shown, with incidents rising by more than 40%. Picture contributed

Personal Injury Claims UK has gathered data from freedom of information requests sent to fire services across England and Wales.

While fires are recorded differently by every force, so it’s hard to draw too many comparisons, and some don’t record the ignition source at all, the vast majority have reported a large rise in fires caused by batteries.

For West Sussex in particular, there were 45 fires with the ignition source listed as batteries in the three years to March 2025. This has remained broadly similar, with 15 in 2022-23, and 12 and 18 in the two following years respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to five injuries but the force did not disclose fatalities.

The majority of these fires (16) occurred in ‘dwellings ’ while eight were private businesses. A further 21 incidents were ‘other’, which could include cars, hotels and other property types.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service station manager Darren Wickings, chair of the lithium-ion group LIBERATE, said: “Lithium-ion batteries can be dangerous however, there are simple steps you can take to reduce the risk of fire.

“Always use the correct charger for your device and don’t leave it charging unattended or overnight. Remember to unplug the charger once the device is fully charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Larger batteries, such as those in e-bikes and scooters, should never be charged in hallways or stairwells, where they could block escape routes in an emergency. Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home and test them regularly.

“Never throw electronic devices or batteries away in your household waste or recycling bins.

“Lithium-ion batteries are a common cause of fire in collection lorries and at waste transfer sites when they become crushed during the collection and sorting process.

“West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is leading the way in lithium-ion battery safety with our LIBERATE group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The group has a membership of 186 individuals from a variety of organisations, including other fire and rescue services and waste management companies, and shares best practice and awareness around the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries and monitors emerging trends.”

Patrick Mallon from Personal Injury Claims UK said: “We've seen a significant rise in battery fires in recent years across England and Wales, reflecting the growing presence of batteries in everyday life.

“From household devices to electric vehicles, it's vital that people understand the potential risks and handle batteries with care.

“These fires have the potential to cause really serious injuries, so it’s important everyone is fully aware of how to use these batteries safely and manufacturers and workplaces are aware of their responsibilities to consumers, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you suffer an injury through no fault of your own, however, you could hold the manufacturer to account by pursuing a compensation claim.”

Personal Injury Claims UK helps connect individuals with personal injury claim specialists with experience in cases involving defective products and faulty batteries

Their 24/7 phone service and live chat feature are both free to use.