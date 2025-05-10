‘No casualties reported’ as East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service respond to shed fire in East Sussex

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called this afternoon (May 10) to reports of a blaze, which was affecting other outbuildings, in Collier Close, Eastbourne.

Crews from Eastbourne and Bexhill used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire, while a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

The fire service said Sussex Police were also in attendance.

An East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called on 10 May 2025 at 2.21pm to reports of a shed fire, which was also affecting other outbuildings, in Collier Close, Eastbourne.

“Crews from Eastbourne and Bexhill were in attendance.

“Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire.

“A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

“There were no casualties reported and the cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental.

“Police were also in attendance.”

