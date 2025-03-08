Police officers and paramedics were also pictured on Broadwater Street West after a car overturned on Saturday morning (March 8).

Sussex Police has confirmed that a black Suzuki collided with a parked vehicle on Broadwater Street, at the junction with Ardsheal Road – ‘causing the Suzuki to roll onto its roof’.

"The 82-year-old man who was driving the Suzuki suffered minor injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

The police said one lane remained closed on the A24 – ‘near the scene of the collision’ – at 12pm, but an AA traffic map shows it has since reopened.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it sent a crew to the scene of a ‘two-car collision’ around 9.20am.

A spokesperson added: “Two fire engines attended the scene, where they found an elderly person trapped in a vehicle.

"Fire crew used hydraulic equipment to free the driver. Broadwater Road is now open to traffic.

"Members of the public are advised to always dial 999 in the event of an emergency.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to report to the police online or call 101 quoting serial 406 of 8/3.

1 . Worthing collision Fire crews joined a large emergency response to a road traffic incident on Broadwater Street West, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell