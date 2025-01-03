The police and ambulance service were seen responding to an incident on Seaside Road around 5pm on Thursday (January 2).

According to traffic reports, the incident involved a car and a pedestrian near Cambridge Road / Firle Road.

Sussex Police issued a statement on Friday morning, which read: “Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, just before 5pm yesterday.

"The pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

The police are ‘not appealing for any further information at this time’.

The road was temporarily partly blocked but had reportedly reopened by 6.30pm.

1 . Pedestrian involved in collision on A259 in Eastbourne The police and ambulance service were seen responding to an incident on the A259 in Eastbourne around 5pm on Thursday (January 2). Photo: Dan Jessup