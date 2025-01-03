Pedestrian involved in collision on A259 in Eastbourne

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 07:53 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 08:51 GMT
The emergency services rushed to the A259 in Eastbourne after a collision.

The police and ambulance service were seen responding to an incident on Seaside Road around 5pm on Thursday (January 2).

According to traffic reports, the incident involved a car and a pedestrian near Cambridge Road / Firle Road.

Sussex Police issued a statement on Friday morning, which read: “Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, just before 5pm yesterday.

"The pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

The police are ‘not appealing for any further information at this time’.

The road was temporarily partly blocked but had reportedly reopened by 6.30pm.

The police and ambulance service were seen responding to an incident on the A259 in Eastbourne around 5pm on Thursday (January 2).

1. Pedestrian involved in collision on A259 in Eastbourne

The police and ambulance service were seen responding to an incident on the A259 in Eastbourne around 5pm on Thursday (January 2). Photo: Dan Jessup

The police and ambulance service were seen responding to an incident on the A259 in Eastbourne around 5pm on Thursday (January 2).

2. Pedestrian involved in collision on A259 in Eastbourne

The police and ambulance service were seen responding to an incident on the A259 in Eastbourne around 5pm on Thursday (January 2). Photo: Dan Jessup

Related topics:A259Sussex PoliceEmergency services
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice