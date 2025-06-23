A person has died after being hit by a train in a village near Chichester.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to ‘reports of a casualty on the tracks’ – near Fishbourne railway station – at around 10.15am, on Monday (June 23).

A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers responded with paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Southern Rail reported the incident on social media on Monday morning.

A social media post read: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Chichester and Havant.

“All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

Trains that run towards/from Portsmouth, Southampton, Chichester and Bognor Regis were subject to delays and alterations.

Those travelling within this area were told to use an alternative route to complete their journey which extended journey time by around 45 minutes.

Trains calling at Chichester railway station were impacted by the tragic railway incident on Monday (June 23). Photo: Kate Shemilt

People were advised to ‘please allow additional time to travel’.

Southern Rail added: “This will affect your journey if you are travelling on the below routes in any direction through this area;

“Brighton - Southampton Central/Portsmouth Harbour/ Chichester;

“Barnham - Bognor Regis;

“London Victoria to Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis.”

Trains which usually run between Barnham & Bognor Regis and Brighton & Southampton Central were suspended and could not run until further notice.

Trains which usually run between Brighton & Chichester and Brighton & Portsmouth & Southsea ran between Brighton & Bognor Regis only. People were told to use an alternative route between Bognor Regis and Portsmouth.

Whilst the incident was ongoing, trains which usually run between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis did not split at Horsham, and ran between London Victoria to Bognor Regis only. People were told to use an alternative route between Bognor Regis and Portsmouth Harbour in both directions.

Southern added: “Other trains which run between London Victoria and Littlehampton (via Hove) will run as booked but with delays and you should allow additional time to travel.”

People were told using local bus routes would help them complete their journey, with train tickets being accepted.

An update at 1.30pm read: “All lines have now reopened in this area and we are working to reintroduce a train service in this area.

“If you are currently travelling, ticket acceptance remains in place on all the above services to help you stay on the move. Journey times remain extended by around 45 minutes and you definitely may need an alternative route.”

At 2.45pm, the train company was ‘still working to recover our scheduled timetable’ and reinstate services following this incident.

“Please remember to check your journey before travelling this afternoon and allow extra time, we'd recommend at least 30 minutes,” a travel update read.

"Ticket acceptance remains in place should you wish to use an alternative route.”

Services were still experiencing delays, alterations and cancellations at 4pm.

Some trains could not stop at all of their advertised stations, or had to start/terminate at a different station than planned.”

Southern reported that services were returning to normal between Chichester and Havant, by 5pm, ‘following this tragic incident’.

A spokesperson added: “We work closely with @samaritans and support the work they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to.

“Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help & advice is only a phone call away.”