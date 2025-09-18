A person has died after being hit by a train in Eastbourne today (Thursday, September 18).

The incident occurred between Eastbourne and Hampden Park, according to Southern Rail.

All lines between Eastbourne and Lewes/Hastings were blocked while emergency services attended the scene. All lines have now reopened.

Southern Rail said trains may still be delayed by up to 45 minutes or cancelled while the service recovers.

The rail service said people should delay their journey if possible.

British Transport Police (BTP) said they were called to Hampden Park shortly before 2.45pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene,” a BTP spokesperson said.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A Southern Rail spokesperson added: "The line between Eastbourne and Hampden Park has reopened, and services can now run again between Lewes, Eastbourne, Hastings and Ashford International.

"Delays, cancellations and alterations remain likely whilst Southern work to return services to normal.

"Some services may terminate and restart at a different station to normal, or will have cancelled stops.

“Please check before you travel this evening and allow plenty of extra time - we'd advise at least an extra 45 minutes.

"Where possible, we'd still advise delaying your journey until later today, once services have returned to normal.

"At present, we expect this to be between 7pm and 8pm.

“If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to.

"You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”

For more information about the Samaritans, visit: www.samaritans.org.