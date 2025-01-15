Police appeal after man dies in A24 crash north of Horsham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a crash on the A24 north of Horsham yesterday (January 14).

Officers were called just after 7am after a two-vehicle collision between Kingsfold and Clark's Green. Emergency crews and air ambulance rushed to the scene but, despite the efforts of paramedics, the driver of one of the vehicles – a man in his 60s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “His next of kin have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.” The road was closed in both directions for around nine hours while officers carried out initial investigations. The road has now fully reopened. The police spokesperson added: “We are now appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation, to come forward. “Were you in the area between 6:50am and 7:05am and witnessed the collision, or do you have any CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured any part of this incident? If you can help please contact us quoting PR/45250004824, webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or by calling 101. “If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”