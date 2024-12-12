Police appeal after pedestrian injured at zebra crossing in Bexhill

Appeal after pedestrian injured at zebra crossing in Bexhill

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision in Bexhill.

The incident happened in Sea Road, near the junction with Endwell Road, at about 7.20pm on Wednesday, December 11.

It involved a black Vauxhall Meriva car and a pedestrian at the zebra crossing.

The pedestrian, a 64-year-old man from St Leonards, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Vauxhall, a 53-year-old local woman, was not injured.

Officers are investigating, and want witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward. In particular, anyone with CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage in the area showing what happened is asked to contact the police.

Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1124 of 11/12.