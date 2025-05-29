Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of teenager reported missing from Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 17:57 BST
Police are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of a teenager with links to Worthing, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

Chelsea, 15, was last seen in Eastbourne on Wednesday, May 28, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “She is described as 5’ tall and having blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a fluffy pink coat and a pink tracksuit.

"Chelsea is known to have links to Brighton, Worthing, Bournemouth and Portsmouth. If you see her or know where she is, please call 101 quoting serial 1488 of 28/05.”

