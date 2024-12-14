Police have appealed for help locating a missing man. Photo: Sussex Police

Police have appealed for help locating a man who is missing from Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for Dean who is missing from Brighton.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The 40-year-old was last seen heading towards Manor Road at about 10.10pm on Friday (December 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dean is 5’ 8” and was wearing a dark jumper with white writing on the front, jeans, dark trainers and may have a hospital ID wrist band.

"He has some bruising to his face.

“If you see Dean please call 999 quoting serial 911 of 13/12.”