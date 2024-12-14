Police issue appeal to locate man, 40, missing from Brighton
Police have appealed for help locating a man who is missing from Sussex.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The 40-year-old was last seen heading towards Manor Road at about 10.10pm on Friday (December 13).
“Dean is 5’ 8” and was wearing a dark jumper with white writing on the front, jeans, dark trainers and may have a hospital ID wrist band.
"He has some bruising to his face.
“If you see Dean please call 999 quoting serial 911 of 13/12.”
