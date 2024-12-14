Police issue appeal to locate man, 40, missing from Brighton

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 14th Dec 2024, 09:58 BST
Police have appealed for help locating a missing man. Photo: Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Police have appealed for help locating a missing man. Photo: Sussex Police
Police have appealed for help locating a man who is missing from Sussex.

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for Dean who is missing from Brighton.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The 40-year-old was last seen heading towards Manor Road at about 10.10pm on Friday (December 13).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Dean is 5’ 8” and was wearing a dark jumper with white writing on the front, jeans, dark trainers and may have a hospital ID wrist band.

"He has some bruising to his face.

“If you see Dean please call 999 quoting serial 911 of 13/12.”

Related topics:PoliceBrighton PoliceSussexSussex PoliceBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice