Police searching for 'vulnerable' woman missing from Eastbourne
Police are searching for a ‘vulnerable’ woman who is missing from Eastbourne.
Cindy, 61, was last seen in the town on Friday, October 25, according to Sussex Police.
A spokesperson for the force said: “She is of large build with short brown hair and glasses.
"She is likely wearing loose-fitting clothes and a hat or hood.
“Please call 101 if you see her, quoting serial 352 of 09/11.”
