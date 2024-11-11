Police searching for 'vulnerable' woman missing from Eastbourne

Cindy, 61. Photo: Sussex PoliceCindy, 61. Photo: Sussex Police
Police are searching for a ‘vulnerable’ woman who is missing from Eastbourne.

Cindy, 61, was last seen in the town on Friday, October 25, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “She is of large build with short brown hair and glasses.

"She is likely wearing loose-fitting clothes and a hat or hood.

“Please call 101 if you see her, quoting serial 352 of 09/11.”

