Cindy, 61. Photo: Sussex Police

Police are searching for a ‘vulnerable’ woman who is missing from Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cindy, 61, was last seen in the town on Friday, October 25, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “She is of large build with short brown hair and glasses.

"She is likely wearing loose-fitting clothes and a hat or hood.

“Please call 101 if you see her, quoting serial 352 of 09/11.”