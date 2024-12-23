Police 'urgently' searching for woman, 39, missing from Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 17:43 GMT
Police are ‘urgently’ searching for a woman who has gone missing from Sussex.

Kate, 39, was last seen in Chichester’s city centre this afternoon (December 23), according to Sussex Police.

The police force said there are ‘growing concerns for her welfare’.

“She is described as 5’ 9” and of medium build, with long black hair,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

Kate. Photo: Sussex PoliceKate. Photo: Sussex Police
Kate. Photo: Sussex Police

"She was last seen wearing pink/purple leggings, a blue and white striped top, and lilac Adidas trainers.

“Kate is known to have links to Hove and Portsmouth.

"If you see her or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 691 of 23/12.”

