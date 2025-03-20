Lines have reopened following a road vehicle colliding with a level crossing in West Sussex.

Southern Rail reported an incident in the Ford area, at 1.45pm on Thursday (March 20).

The rail company advised passengers on X (formerly Twitter): “A car hit a set of level crossing barriers at Ford earlier today, and Network Rail are now working to carry out repairs, which will need to be completed before Southern can run services again as normal.

"At this stage, a small number of trains are being permitted to run through the area at extreme caution.”

Southern Rail reported that trains running through Ford railway station would need to run at a reduced speed and may still be delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 9.30pm.

Meanwhile, AA Traffic News has reported that Ford Road remains closed to traffic – both ways from Tortington turning to The Ship and Anchor turn off.

Southern Rail added: “Services can now run through the Ford / Barnham area again, but will be running at a very reduced speed through the area.

An incident occurred at Ford level crossing at around 1:30pm on Thursday in which a car struck the barriers, leaving one barrier across the track. Photo: Network Rail

“Services will be subject to delay, alteration and cancellation. Some services will be diverted where possible, will have cancelled stops, or will terminate and restart at a different station to normal.

“Services that run between London Victoria and Bognor Regis / Portsmouth Harbour will run between London Victoria and Bognor Regis only. They will no longer split and attach at Horsham. You can change at Barnham for connections to/from Havant, Portsmouth and Southampton Central.

“If you travel now then you'll need to use an alternative route to complete your journey. Journeys will take longer than usual so please allow plenty of extra time - we'd advise at least an extra 30 minutes.”

Tickets will be accepted on the following alternatives for no extra cost:

Ford level crossing collision: One of the barrier arms has ‘snapped off its mechanism’ which then ‘stops the level crossing being safe to use’. Photo: Network Rail

Southern services via any reasonable route including via Brighton and Hove.

Thameslink and services between Brighton and London

South Western Railway services between Southampton, Portsmouth and London Waterloo

Great Western Railway services between Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central

London Underground between London Terminals

Stagecoach on the following bus routes:

9 for Arundel, Littlehampton, Angmering Worthing, Lancing, and Shoreham by Sea

700 for Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant, and Portsmouth

500 for Chichester, Barnham, and Littlehampton.

Compass Travel on the following bus routes:

85 & 85a between Chichester, Barnham & Arundel

Find out more at southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates.