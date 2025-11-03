Residents in West Sussex village left without gas after supply fault

Residents in a West Sussex village are currently without gas following a fault with supplies.

Engineers have been working at the scene in Southwater, near Horsham, to investigate the problem.

Properties in a string of roads have been affected. They include Abbotsleigh, Andrews Road, Centenary Road, Cripplegate Lane, Faires Close, Foxfield Cottages, Gratwick Walk, Hayler Gardens, Heasman Place, Millfield, Rascals Close, Roman Lane, Shipley Road, The Fieldings, The Meadows, Treetops, Turners Close, Wealdon Close, Woodlands Way, Worthing Road and York Close.

Gas company SGN, in a statement to residents, says: “For safety reasons, each affected property needs to have its gas supply turned off at the meter.

“We're really sorry for the inconvenience this is causing and we'd like to reassure you we are working as quickly as possible to restore gas supplies.”

The company says it is making available electric hot plates and heaters for vulnerable customers such as elderly people and those with young children.

It says it does not yet know how long it will take to restore supplies.