Rest centre set up following major emergency incident in Eastbourne

A rest centre has been set up in Eastbourne after residents have residents were in asked to evacuate after a 'bottle of unidentified liquid' was found in a property.

The police encouraged residents of Hyde Road, Camden Road, Calverley Road, West Terrace, Bath Road and Grove Road to ‘leave their addresses’ by 9am.

Amid the incident, Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed that a rest centre had been set up at the Town Hall for people affected.

Eastbourne police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Following the decision to evacuate people living close to the incident area, council officers have set up a rest centre at the Town Hall in Grove Road.

“People in the affected area are advised to stay with family and friends if possible, and anyone who needs to visit the rest centre should report to the main reception at the Town Hall.”