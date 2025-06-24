Rest centre set up following major emergency incident in Eastbourne
Sussex Police issued a statement at 3am on Tuesday (June 23), amid the ongoing incident stating that a 'bottle of unidentified liquid' was found in a property in Hyde Road – with the bomb squad called to assist.
The police encouraged residents of Hyde Road, Camden Road, Calverley Road, West Terrace, Bath Road and Grove Road to ‘leave their addresses’ by 9am.
Amid the incident, Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed that a rest centre had been set up at the Town Hall for people affected.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Following the decision to evacuate people living close to the incident area, council officers have set up a rest centre at the Town Hall in Grove Road.
“People in the affected area are advised to stay with family and friends if possible, and anyone who needs to visit the rest centre should report to the main reception at the Town Hall.”
