Rest centre set up following major emergency incident in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 11:02 BST
A rest centre has been set up in Eastbourne after residents have residents were in asked to evacuate after a 'bottle of unidentified liquid' was found in a property.

Sussex Police issued a statement at 3am on Tuesday (June 23), amid the ongoing incident stating that a 'bottle of unidentified liquid' was found in a property in Hyde Road – with the bomb squad called to assist.

The police encouraged residents of Hyde Road, Camden Road, Calverley Road, West Terrace, Bath Road and Grove Road to ‘leave their addresses’ by 9am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amid the incident, Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed that a rest centre had been set up at the Town Hall for people affected.

Eastbourne police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
Eastbourne police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Following the decision to evacuate people living close to the incident area, council officers have set up a rest centre at the Town Hall in Grove Road.

People in the affected area are advised to stay with family and friends if possible, and anyone who needs to visit the rest centre should report to the main reception at the Town Hall.”

Related topics:Town HallPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice