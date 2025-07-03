Selsey lifeboat teams help rescue three missing children
Lifeboats were launched at 1.36pm and made best speed to Billy’s on the Beach at Bracklesham Bay, according to a spokesperson, following reports of a missing six year old boy on West Wittering beach.
At the same, the Coastguard was leading a shore search further inland, with three teams from Selsey, Hayling Island and Littlehampton in tow, all joined by Wittering Estates staff, Sussex Police and Wittering Beach lifeguards.
During the search, two young girls – aged 6 and 7 – were also reported missing. Fortunately, all three were found safe and well by 2.30 and, by 2.45, the lifeboat team was ordered to return to Selsey, where it was recovered straight away.