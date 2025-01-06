Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A small fire involving a passenger train at Gatwick Airport resulted in a station evacuation – with major rail delays expected to continue until this evening.

London Gatwick Airport reported on social media at 12.55pm on Monday (January 6) that its railway station was closed while emergency services responded to an incident.

The post on X read: “Due to a fire alarm activation at the train station, passengers have been evacuated into the South Terminal.

“Teams are responding to the situation and passengers are advised to check before travelling.”

Meanwhile, Southern Rail told passengers that the emergency services were ‘dealing with an incident’ at Gatwick Airport – and ‘no trains ‘will stop here until further notice’.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 12.34pm we were alerted to a small fire involving a passenger train at Gatwick Railway Station, South Terminal.

"Crews from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service and Gatwick Fire & Rescue Service were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found that the undercarriage of the train had caught fire. Fortunately, it was quickly extinguished before spreading any further. The fire is believed to be of accidental ignition, caused by an electrical fault.

The incident happened at Gatwick Airport railway station. Photo: Steve Robards SR1917820

"All passengers were quickly escorted off the train and the railway station was evacuated at the time of the fire. There are no reports of any injuries.”

Govia Thameslink Railway – which operates Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services – also issued a statement about the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Today, at around 12.30, we quickly and safely evacuated one of our Southern services at Gatwick Airport station after smoke was seen coming from underneath the train.

"The fire brigade extinguished a small fire believed to have been caused by an electrical fault and trains are stopping at the station again.

"We’re sincerely sorry to passengers held up as a result. Anyone whose journey has been delayed by 15 minutes or more can claim compensation at one of our websites.”

Whilst the incident was ongoing, train passengers travelling to or from Gatwick Airport, were told to travel from Horley or Three Bridges instead.

"Between Gatwick and Three Bridges/Horley your ticket will be accepted on Metrobus routes to Gatwick Airport,” Southern Rail advised.

At 1.10pm, Southern Rail reported that Gatwick station was closed – with all routes blocked.

This affected trains running on the route from; London Victoria to Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis/Ore/Eastbourne/Littlehampton.

An update at 1.45pm read: “Some Thameslink trains WILL NOW call at Gatwick Airport – drop off only. You can use your ticket on these at no extra cost.

“These trains will continue to call additionally at Three Bridges and Horley to help you with your journey.”

At 2.20pm, the train company added: “Trains can now call at Gatwick Airport.

“Services in this area will be heavily delayed (30 minutes on average) – but are back on the move.

“Only limited platforms will be in operation at Gatwick Airport at this time and we thank you for your patience.”

Further information has been provided on Southern Rail’s website.

A disruption report reads: “Lines have now reopened following emergency services dealing with an incident at Gatwick Airport. However, whilst service recovers, trains may be delayed by up to 45 minutes or cancelled.

“Disruption is expected until 6pm.

“Following the earlier disruption, trains can now call at Gatwick Airport once more, however, there are currently delays of up to 45 minutes so please allow extra time to travel.”

Gatwick Express services are still suspended and there will be a ‘reduced service’ between Bedford and Three Bridges.

The airport confirmed its railway station has now reopened for arriving and departing passengers, ‘though delays may continue due to the earlier disruption’. Its latest social media post added: “Thank you for your patience and to the emergency services for their quick response.”