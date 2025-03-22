Sussex Police said significant progress has been made in making safe chemicals found in a house on the A259 in St Leonards on Thursday (March 20).

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team successfully removed the desensitised chemicals from the house and carried out a controlled burn in a skip near the sea wall this morning (Saturday).

However, ‘around 500 additional cannisters’ containing ‘unknown chemicals’ have also been found.

A 28-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act while enquiries continue, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Searches by EOD are continuing this morning for any other hazardous materials in the house, to ensure the house is clear of explosive material and the area is safe.

"Around 500 additional cannisters have also been found containing unknown chemicals, although these are not considered to be explosive.

“They will be tested and assessed by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and national specialists following the completion of the EOD’s search.

“EOD’s initial assessment found large quantities of one material that indicated explosive elements in it. Scientific experiments are now being undertaken to determine the exact nature of the chemical.”

Chief Inspector James Scott, district commander, said: “All partners are working hard to resolve the incident as swiftly as possible and allow residents to return to their homes as soon as it is safe.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and on-going patience. We know this has been incredibly disruptive.

“We cannot put an exact timeframe of when the cordon will be reduced and residents can return to their homes but we should know more late afternoon. We believe a decision on the half marathon will be made around this time.

“Further updates will be delivered as soon as they are available.”

1 . ‘Around 500’ additional cannisters containing ‘unknown chemicals’ found at property 'Controlled burning' of the chemicals. Photo: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

2 . ‘Around 500’ additional cannisters containing ‘unknown chemicals’ found at property Disposal of the chemicals seen on the seafront. Photo submitted by Richard Jay Photo: Richard Jay