Emergency services on the scene today. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Several emergency services are working to bring a chemical incident in St Leonards to a close.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police has called in the help of fire and rescue services from surrounding counties in an attempt to bring the incident to ‘a safe conclusion’.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue, in addition to colleagues from Kent, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Oxfordshire, are currently on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following safety advice, it is now confirmed that the 100-metre cordon in A259 Marina must remain in place while a large amount of chemicals still within the house are being assessed, according to Sussex Police.

The police force said a decision to reduce the cordon will be made this evening.

Chief Inspector James Scott said: “Partner agencies are working as efficiently as swiftly as possible, keeping public safety as the priority, to bring this incident to a safe conclusion and allow a return to normality.

“To hasten the process, a mutual aid request has led to fire and rescue colleagues from Kent, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Oxfordshire working alongside East Sussex Fire and Rescue colleagues at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to liaise closely with the organisers of the half marathon to support all available options to enable this to go ahead.

“We remain grateful for your understanding, patience and support during this time and further updates will be provided as soon as they are available.”